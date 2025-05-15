Ukraine will receive all F-16s promised by Norway by the end of 2025

Norway will deliver all the promised F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the end of 2025.

This was reported by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik.

Minister Sandvik says that Ukraine has already received “some Norwegian aircraft”. The deliveries, he says, are proceeding according to plan.

"For reasons of Ukraineʼs operational security and after the dialogue with Ukraine, we do not want to make public how many Norwegian aircraft were transferred," the Norwegian Minister of Defense explained.

According to him, last year the Norwegian government increased support for Ukrainian air defense by 1.3 billion Norwegian kroner.

F-16 for Ukraine

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an "Aviation Coalition" aimed at transferring F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine. The first batch of F-16s was transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands, as announced in October 2024. The second batch of aircraft arrived in Ukraine in December 2024, sent by Denmark.

In total, four allied states agreed to transfer F-16s to Kyiv: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway (6 aircraft).

