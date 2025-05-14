Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky detained in Spain

The former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was detained in Spain.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) writes about this without specifying the name of the person involved, but the details of the case indicate that it is about Oleh Hladkovsky.
The issue of his extradition to Ukraine is currently being resolved.
According to the investigation, Hladkovsky ensured that MAZ 6317 trucks (also known as "Bogdan-6317") were included in the state order and purchased with state money. These trucks were purchased at inflated prices from a plant that is part of the Bogdan corporation. As a result, the state overpaid 17.44 million hryvnias.
- In October 2019, Oleh Hladkovsky was suspected of abuse of power. The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested Hladkovsky for two months with a bail of 10.6 million hryvnias. Two days later, his family members posted bail for him, after which he was released. In May 2020, the amount of damages Hladkovsky was charged with increased from 10.62 million hryvnias to over 17.44 million.
- In March 2022, the court changed the preventive measure to a personal obligation. After that, Hladkovsky stopped appearing at court hearings and, according to NABU, left abroad. In April 2024, Oleh Hladkovsky was put on the wanted list.
- His son Ihor, who is accused of embezzling 13 million hryvnias and further money laundering, is also abroad. In November 2023, HACC arrested Ihor Hladkovsky in absentia.
