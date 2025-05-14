Former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky detained in Spain

The former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) was detained in Spain.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) writes about this without specifying the name of the person involved, but the details of the case indicate that it is about Oleh Hladkovsky.

The issue of his extradition to Ukraine is currently being resolved.

According to the investigation, Hladkovsky ensured that MAZ 6317 trucks (also known as "Bogdan-6317") were included in the state order and purchased with state money. These trucks were purchased at inflated prices from a plant that is part of the Bogdan corporation. As a result, the state overpaid 17.44 million hryvnias.