NABU announced a wanted list for former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Gladkovskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced a wanted list for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Gladkovskyi, accused of abuses in procurement for the army and causing losses to the state of more than 17.44 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
The bureau reminds that Hladkovsky, together with the former deputy minister of defense and the director of the department of the Ministry of Defense, is accused of purchasing heavy-duty trucks at inflated prices within the framework of the state defense order.
He is charged with abuse of power or official position (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 6 years in prison.
- In October 2019, Oleh Gladkovsky was suspected of abuse of power. The higher anti-corruption court arrested Hladkovskyi for two months with a bail of 10.6 million hryvnias. Two days later, his family members posted bail for him, after which he was released. In May 2020, the amount of incriminated damages to Gladkovsky was increased from 10.62 million hryvnias to more than 17.44 million.
- Already in March 2022, the court changed the preventive measure to a personal commitment. After that, Hladkovsky stopped appearing at court hearings and, according to NABU, went abroad.
- His son Ihor, who is accused of embezzlement of 13 million hryvnias and subsequent money laundering, is also abroad. In November 2023 , VAKS arrested Ihor Hladkovskyi in absentia.