NABU announced a wanted list for former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Gladkovskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced a wanted list for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Gladkovskyi, accused of abuses in procurement for the army and causing losses to the state of more than 17.44 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The bureau reminds that Hladkovsky, together with the former deputy minister of defense and the director of the department of the Ministry of Defense, is accused of purchasing heavy-duty trucks at inflated prices within the framework of the state defense order.

He is charged with abuse of power or official position (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 6 years in prison.