The National Guard denied that Commander Pivnenko was suspended from duty

The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, has not been suspended from his duties. He continues to perform his duties and tasks as usual.

This was reported by the press service of the National Guard.

On May 10, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the suspension of six National Guard officials. Details of the case were not specified.

"Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" (ZN) reported, citing its own sources, that searches were conducted, in particular, at Commander Pivnenkoʼs home.

According to the investigation, as "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" writes that Pivnenko, allegedly in collusion with other officials, could have received a bribe of 190 million hryvnias. They allegedly could have received funds for assistance in tenders, the customer of which was the Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment of the National Guard. According to journalists, this involves receiving a 2023 Toyota RAV-4 and a non-residential building with an area of over 70 km² in Kyiv.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will not comment on the progress of the investigations into top officials of the National Guard. They explain this by saying that the agencies inform about the results of the investigation only when investigators and prosecutors have enough evidence to declare suspicions.

