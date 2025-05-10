The Ministry of Internal Affairs has suspended six senior officials of the National Guard. What is known

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has suspended six senior officials of the logistics department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU).

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has ordered a judicial investigation. Details of the case have not been specified.

According to "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" (ZN), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has been conducting searches at National Guard officials for the second day. In particular, they came to:

Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko ;

; Director of the Logistics Department of the General Directorate of the National Guard, Colonel Serhii Hrytsenko ;

; Director of the Logistics Department of the General Staff of the NGU, Colonel Mykola Modlinskyi ;

; Deputy Director of the Logistics Department — Head of the Department of Automobile and Armoured Vehicles of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, Colonel Oleksandr Kalatynets ;

; Head of the Quartering and Capital Construction Department, Colonel Denys Hanaz ;

; Head of the Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment of the NGU, Colonel Volodymyr Fedorovsky.

Searches were also conducted in the office premises of the Central Support Base of the Main Directorate of the National Guard.

According to the investigation, the commander of the National Guard, in collusion with other officials, could have received a bribe of 190 million hryvnias. The suspects could have received funds for assistance in tenders, the customer of which was the Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment of the National Guard. This concerns the receipt of a 2023 Toyota RAV-4 and a non-residential premises of more than 70 km² in Kyiv.

In addition, searches are being conducted at Hrytsenko, Kalatynets, and the deputy commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Bilous, in connection with another case. Sources of “Dzerkalo Tyzhnia” say that the suspected officials may have squandered 199 million hryvnias during the purchase of FV-series tracked armored personnel carriers at inflated prices.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.