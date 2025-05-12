Due to the involvement of Russian special services in the arson of the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw, Poland is closing the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski.

The Russian Consulate General has not yet published a reaction to its closure.

Polish investigators have found that the large-scale fire in the Marywilska shopping center, which occurred on May 12, 2024, was carried out on the orders of the Russian special services. Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, the rest have been identified and are being sought. It is known that the arson was coordinated by a person who is in Russia.

In October 2024, Poland closed the Russian consulate in Poznan after Russia attempted to commit sabotage on Polish territory.

Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has brought tense relations between Warsaw and Moscow to a new low. Poland accuses Russia of trying to destabilize the country through disinformation campaigns and espionage. Moscow calls Warsawʼs position towards it "hostile".

