Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has blamed Russian intelligence services for the arson attack on the Marywilska shopping mall in Warsaw on May 12, 2024.

"Now we know for sure that the large fire in the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by Russian special services. Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others have been identified and are being sought. We will get you all!" he wrote on the social network X.

The shopping center building at 44 Marywilska Street in Warsaw caught fire on May 12, 2024, injuring about two thousand sellers and their employees. After inspecting the scene, it was decided to demolish the burned-out hall.

In a joint statement, the Minister of Justice, Prosecutor General Adam Bodnar, and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak, wrote that the intensive investigation lasted a year. Polish services also worked with Lithuanian ones, where "some of the perpetrators also conducted sabotage activities".

The ministers claim that they have detailed information about the arson order, its course, and the way the perpetrators documented it, whose actions were coordinated by a person in Russia.

