Hungary postpones consultations with Ukraine on minority rights — Budapest confirms

The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are postponing consultations with Ukraine on the protection of the rights of national communities, the first of which was planned to be held on May 12. This was preceded by the discovery of a Hungarian spy network in Transcarpathia and mutual expulsions of diplomats.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar.

At the initiative of Hungary, the Ukrainian-Hungarian consultations planned in Uzhhorod have been postponed indefinitely. No official explanation for this decision was provided in Budapest.

"The events of recent days in Hungarian-Ukrainian relations do not allow for good-faith, constructive negotiations on such an important and delicate topic as minority rights," said Magyar.

He called the Ukrainian Security Serviceʼs exposure of the Hungarian military intelligence agent network that spied on Ukraine a "preventive action," which allegedly casts doubt on the sincerity of intentions to resolve open issues. But he added that Budapest is ready for dialogue.

In late April, Kyiv and Budapest agreed to hold regular consultations to open negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. One of the main issues is the rights of Hungarians in Ukraine. Hungary is currently blocking the opening of the first cluster of negotiation chapters between the EU and Ukraine.

On the morning of May 9, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence spy network. According to the investigation, the former serviceman and former servicewoman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were collecting information about the defense of Transcarpathia, looking for weaknesses in ground and air defense, and studying the mood of the locals — in particular, how they might behave if the Hungarian military entered the region. The suspects have already been sent for arrest.

After that, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats — Ukraine responded in kind. Later, a former diplomat from Ukraine was detained in Hungary and accused of espionage. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote at the time that “when the evidence ends, the witch hunt begins”.

Hungary has consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine, its membership in the EU and NATO, and the lifting of sanctions against Russia. The country is even planning to hold a national consultation on whether Hungarians support Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly urged citizens to vote against. However, this vote will not affect Ukraineʼs accession to the bloc.

