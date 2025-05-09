Spying for Hungary. One of the suspects was sent under arrest

The Shevchenkivsky Court in Kyiv has remanded in custody one of the suspects in espionage for Hungary.

This is reported by Suspilne.

He will be in custody for 60 days, starting on May 8.

What preceded

On May 9, SBU announced that for the first time in the history of Ukraine, it had exposed a Hungarian military intelligence agent network that was spying against our state. Law enforcement officers detained two agents from this network — a former serviceman and a former employee of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, this cell collected information about the defense of Transcarpathia, looked for weaknesses in ground and air defense, and investigated the mood of the locals — in particular, how they might behave if Hungarian troops entered the region.

