For the first time in history, SBU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence agent network that spied against Ukraine

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence agent network that was spying against our state. Law enforcement officers have detained two agents from this network — a former serviceman and a former employee of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, this cell collected information about the defense of Transcarpathia, looked for weaknesses in ground and air defense, and investigated the mood of the locals — in particular, how they might behave if Hungarian troops entered the region.

The supervisor of both agents was a regular employee of Hungarian military intelligence — his identity has also been established by SBU.

One of the agents was a 40-year-old ex-military man from the Berehivsky district, who was recruited back in 2021 and left in “standby mode”. According to SBU, the curator activated him in September 2024.

Then he was tasked with finding out the following points:

what will be the reaction of the military and civilian population of Transcarpathia if a peacekeeping contingent, in particular the Hungarian military, enters the region;

what military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market of Transcarpathia;

what is the situation with the migration of the Hungarian population in the region?

what military forces are located in Transcarpathia, how many transport and combat vehicles are there;

how well equipped and how many law enforcement agencies are there, etc.

Law enforcement officers documented that after that, the agent personally scouted the location of the Defense Forces and the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region. And when he had collected all the intelligence, he went to Hungary to report to the curator. To cross the border, he issued a certificate of care for his sick father, who requires treatment in foreign institutions.

During the meeting, the curator gave the agent cash to carry out the assigned tasks. In particular, the person in question tried to recruit at least two people — in this way, Hungarian intelligence hoped to expand the range of information collection, in particular to obtain data from frontline and frontline regions.

In March of this year, the SBU counterintelligence documented the agentʼs second meeting with the curator. This time, he received a phone with special software for covert communication.

One of the traitorʼs new tasks was to identify official vehicles of representatives of the Security and Defense Forces of Transcarpathia. In addition, he was to obtain and transmit information to the Hungarian special services about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles and current events on the front, and he had already found a contact in the Defense Forces for this.

The second detainee is a former servicewoman of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. She informed the Hungarian special services about the presence of airplanes and helicopters in the Transcarpathian region, as well as about the defense systems of the military unit where she served.

The SBU counterintelligence detained the suspects at their places of residence. During the search, phones and other material evidence of subversive activities were seized from them.

The defendants were charged with treason and are in custody. Both face life imprisonment.

