Iran denies transferring ballistic missile launchers to Russia

Iran denies claims that it plans to transfer launchers for Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, calling them "completely absurd".

This is reported by the Iranian state agency IRIB News, citing a statement from the Iranian mission to the UN in New York.

The day before, on May 10, Reuters, citing its own sources among Western intelligence agencies and a regional official, wrote that Iran would soon supply Russia with missile launchers for the Fath-360, which have a range of up to 120 kilometers and will allow Russian troops to strike Ukrainian positions, military facilities, and settlements near the front line.

How Iran supplies weapons to Russia

Reports that Iran is transferring drones to Russia have been circulating regularly since 2022. The media also wrote in 2023 that Iran was providing Russia with shells and ammunition. Officially, Iran denies this. The then White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre confirmed that, according to US data, Russia was receiving combat drones from Iran, in particular the Mohajer-6 and Shahed.

In June 2023, it became known that Iran was providing Russia with materials for the construction of a drone production plant in the Republic of Tatarstan — at that time, the White House published a report about this and a satellite image.

In August 2024, Reuters reported that Iran was planning to transfer hundreds of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. The transfer of the missiles was confirmed by former US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on September 10. As a result,the US and the UK imposed new sanctions on Iran.

