Trump responded to new proposals for Russia-Ukraine talks

The US President Donald Trump commented on the latest proposals regarding negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

This is stated in his publication on the social network Truth Social.

In particular, Trump declared a “potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine”. The American president said he was willing to continue working with both sides to make sure the war ends.

“Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved when this endless bloodbath is hopefully over. It will be a whole new and much better world. Instead, the US wants to focus on recovery and trade. It’s a big week ahead!” he says.

Earlier, Ukraine and its partners demanded a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. At the same time, Putin proposes to resume direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which ended at the end of 2022.

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

On May 10, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Kyiv, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be provided together with the United States.

Axios writes: Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. This is what Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call today.

President Zelensky stressed that if Russia does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be imposed on its energy sector and banking system. He also added that the 17th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared and coordinated with the UK, Norway and the US. This was confirmed by other foreign leaders present.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, including banking sanctions and new tariffs, unless there is a ceasefire and a peace deal with Ukraine. But he has not done so. But in recent weeks, the US rhetoric towards Russia has begun to intensify.

Thus, Trump, when asked by a journalist about Russiaʼs concessions in the context of a peace agreement, stated that Russia would have to give up all of Ukraine.

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine. Because Russia wants all of Ukraine. And if I hadnʼt intervened, they would have continued to fight for all of Ukraine right now. Russia doesnʼt just need the piece it has now — it needs all of Ukraine," the US president said.

The US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Russia is demanding "too much" during peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

