Media: German government will again hide details of weapons packages for Ukraine

The new German government has decided to hide the details of new military aid packages for Ukraine.

This is reported by the German media Der Spiegel and DPA.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Government sources told DPA that the German government will significantly reduce communications about arms deliveries in the future.

The main goal is to deprive Russia of its military advantage in the war in Ukraine. This is part of a war tactics aimed at reducing public discussion about arms supplies, journalists note.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the government of then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz provided minimal information about the military aid that Germany was providing to Ukraine. This lasted for about four months. And in June 2022, under public pressure, the German government decided to publish a detailed list of all the weapons provided on the Internet. The page was last updated on May 6, the day the new federal government was appointed.

During the visit of new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Paris, French leader Emmanuel Macron said about the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine:

“We will be transparent with the Ukrainians, we will meet their needs, but we will talk about it as little as possible,” he said. Macron explained that through public statements about the transfer of weapons, the Russian military could also find out.

The latest announced aid package from Germany for Ukraine included IRIS-T air defense missiles, howitzers, and drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.