IRIS-T air defense missiles, howitzers and drones. Germany transfers new aid package to Ukraine

Germany has reported a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes, among other things, three Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery mounts.

This was reported by the press service of the German government.

Hereʼs what the Ukrainian Defense Forces will soon receive:

66 mine-resistant armored vehicles (MRAP);

ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks;

four kinetic defense vehicles ;

; 38 000 ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns;

missile for the IRIS-T SLM air defense system;

three Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery mounts;

27 000 155 mm ammunition;

1 000 122 mm artillery ammunition;

70 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

150 HF-1 attack drones;

ten surface drones;

six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts;

four Wisent 1 demining machines with spare parts;

two mine trawls;

41 ground surveillance radars;

187 laser rangefinders;

92 infrared binoculars;

3 border patrol cars;

55 underwater towing devices;

917 RGW 90 anti-tank grenade launchers;

3 769 G3 assault rifles;

800 MK 556 assault rifles.

Germany will also donate tens of thousands of harnesses and over 1000 sleeping bags.

Germany is one of the leading European countries in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has provided the Ukrainian army with Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

In September 2024, Olaf Scholz confirmed the order for additional IRIS-T air defense systems for the Bundeswehr and the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This involved 17 IRIS-T systems for Kyiv in addition to the seven that had already been delivered. At the end of December 2024, Germany delivered the new IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

