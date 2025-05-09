Zelensky imposed sanctions against people and companies from Russia, Iran, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan

President Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on sanctions against 58 Russian citizens and 74 companies.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 301/2025.

67 Russian enterprises, mainly related to the defense-industrial complex, were subject to sanctions. Among them are the Arzamas Research and Development Bureau "Impulse", the Fort Production Association, the Sinvent Research Institute of Technical Systems, the Samara Metallurgical Plant, and others.

As well as three companies from Iran — Alvand Motorbuilding Industries, Bonyan Danesh Shargh and Pishro Sanat Aseman, from Uzbekistan — Mercury Renaissance, Raw Materials Cellulose and Fergana Chemical Plant, and from Hong Kong — Smart Kit Technology Limited.

The decree does not state the reasons for imposing sanctions on these companies, but Ukraine has previously accused China and Iran of supporting Russiaʼs war efforts.

Sanctions were also imposed against Grant Akopov, the head of several large manufacturing, engineering, and consulting structures, in particular those involved in the technical re-equipment of Russian machine-building enterprises, and Petr Vashchenko, the general director of the Unimatic engineering centre, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of metalworking machines in the Russian Federation.

On April 12, Zelensky imposed new sanctions against former officials with ties to Russia. Among them are former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov and former Minister of Economy, former head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Klyuyev.

