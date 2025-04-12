Arbuzov, Klyuyev and Polishchuk. The President has imposed new sanctions against former officials with ties to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against four former officials and businessmen.

This is stated in Decree No. 231/2025.

Here is who was sanctioned:

former Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov;

former Minister of Economy and former Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Klyuyev;

former owner of the Kyiv shopping mall Gulliver Viktor Polishchuk;

former shareholder of IBOX-Bank, founder of the sanctioned company "Financial Company Leo" Alyona Shevtsova.

Their assets in Ukraine will be frozen, they will be prohibited from conducting economic activities in Ukraine, and they will also be deprived of state awards, if they have any.

The day before, on April 11, Zelensky imposed new sanctions against Russian and pro-Russian war propagandists and the Russian shadow fleet.

