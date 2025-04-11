Zelensky has imposed new NSDC sanctions against propagandists and the shadow fleet

Zelensky has imposed new National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) sanctions. They concern Russian and pro-Russian war propagandists and the Russian shadow fleet.

The relevant decrees No. 229/2025 and No. 230/2025 are published on the presidentʼs website.

71 people and 18 propaganda media outlets have been placed under restrictions for propaganda and justification of war. Another 59 people are on the list directed against the shadow fleet.

In particular, Russian propagandist Alexander Sladkov, "military correspondents" Danil Bessonov and Stanislav Smagin, and pro-Kremlin propagandist Denis Zharkikh were sanctioned.

Also on the list are pro-Russian pseudo-political scientist Vadim Karasyov and general producer of the now banned TV channel "112 Ukraine" Artem Marchevsky.

Sanctions also fell on musician Yuriy Bardash — he was the producer of “Quest Pistols” and “Nervy”, the creator and member of the band “Griby”, and then began a solo career under the pseudonym YOURA. Last year, SBU declared the suspicion against him under four articles: public calls for a violent change in the constitutional order, distribution of materials calling for a change in the borders of the territory to disrupt order, propaganda for war, and justification of the Russian Federationʼs aggression against Ukraine.

Among the propaganda media that have been restricted are such online resources as EurAsia Daily, Readovka, and Pravda.Ru.

The Kremlin project "Drugaya Ukraina", which is linked to the former founder of the “OPZZh” party Viktor Medvedchuk was also subject to sanctions.

