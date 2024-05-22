Musician Yurii Bardash was charged with four counts. He faces 10 years in prison

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of producer and musician Yurii Bardash.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reports that Bardash is charged with four articles of the Criminal Code — Part 2 of Art. 109 (public calls for a violent change of the constitutional order), part 1, 2 of Art. 110 (distribution of materials with appeals to change the borders of the territory for violation of order), Art. 436 (war propaganda), Part 1, Article 3. 436-2 (justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine). For all this, Bardash faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the investigation, Bardash regularly publishes anti-Ukrainian posts on social networks, advocates the occupation of Kharkiv and Kyiv by Russian troops, and promotes Russian propaganda in every possible way. He is currently in Russia. He went there at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.