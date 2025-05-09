Airstrike on Kostyantynivka on May 7. Rescuers cleared the rubble — one person died

Rescuers have finished clearing the rubble after a Russian airstrike on a high-rise building in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region) on May 7.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A womanʼs body was pulled from under the rubble of a house. One person died and 14 others were injured in the impact. The search lasted almost two days. During this time, rescuers dismantled 402 tons of destroyed structures.

The Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), at 10:50 p.m. on May 7. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the Russians used a FAB-250 with an UMPK module.

Initially, 12 people were reported injured. Three men and a woman were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruising and hypothermia. Another eight people aged 41 to 75 suffered minor injuries.

The attack damaged 3 apartment buildings and a store. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched an investigation into the fact of a war crime .

