On May 7, at 10:50 p.m., the Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), injuring at least 12 people. The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the fact of a war crime.

This was reported by the law enforcement agency itself.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the Russians used a "FAB-250" with an UMPK module. Three men and a woman were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruising and hypothermia. These are men aged 46, 47 and 74 and a woman aged 47.

Eight more people, aged 41 to 75, suffered minor injuries. They were freed by rescuers. Another woman is believed to be trapped under the rubble. The attack damaged 3 apartment buildings and a store.

From 00:00 on May 8, the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Putin proposed on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation (in Russia it is Victory Day), came into effect. Zelensky called this proposal a theatrical production to create an atmosphere of Russia emerging from isolation. The President of Ukraine insists on a 30-day ceasefire — in a shorter period, according to him, it is impossible to agree on anything.

During the current day, May 8, as of 08:00 AM, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aircraft using guided bombs in the Sumy region.

Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not to attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it will implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

