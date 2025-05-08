North Korea launched several ballistic missiles, likely testing weapons before exporting to Russia

North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on May 8.

Yohhap writes about this with reference to the military of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Several short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the city of Wonsan on North Koreaʼs east coast at around 08:10 local time.

One of the missiles flew up to 800 kilometers before falling into the Sea of Japan. The launch is believed to have used a super-large 600-millimeter KN-25 multiple launch rocket system and a KN-23 missile, similar to the Russian Iskander short-range ballistic missile.

The South Korean military suggests that this launch could have been carried out to test the characteristics within the framework of a possible arms export to Russia.

“This could be a test to check the efficiency or stability of the flight before possible export,” said Colonel Lee Seong-jun, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The last such test by North Korea was on March 10, when the country fired several short-range ballistic missiles during joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. It was also the second ballistic missile launch by North Korea since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

In total, North Korea has already conducted four ballistic missile tests this year.

The Union of Russia and the DPRK

The Washington Post reported that North Korea could have transferred approximately 1.6 million artillery shells to Russia between August 2023 and January 2024. During this period, more than 74 000 tons of explosives arrived from Russia to the DPRK.

On January 4, 2024, Western media reported that Russia had received a shipment of ballistic missiles from the DPRK (several dozen) and launchers for them. On the same day, the United States officially stated that Russia had short-range ballistic missiles from the DPRK and had launched them over Ukraine.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said in an interview with Bloomberg on June 14 that North Korea had sent containers to Russia that could hold nearly 5 million artillery shells, but Moscow needed more.

Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24 that the first soldiers from the DPRK had already arrived at the front — in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12 thousand soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals. And in March 2025, North Korea sent another 3 thousand soldiers.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, said in January 2025 that North Korea plans to send another 150 ballistic missiles to Russia this year.

