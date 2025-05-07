Trump officially declares May 8th as Victory in World War II Day

The US President Donald Trump officially declared May 8th as Victory in World War II Day.

The White House released the signed proclamation.

Starting tomorrow, the United States will mark the anniversary of the Allied victory over National Socialism and Fascism and the end of World War II in Europe.

"On this Victory in World War II Day, we honor the unparalleled power, strength, and valor of the United States Armed Forces and reaffirm our determination to defend the sacred heritage of freedom from all threats — both external and internal," the document says.

Trump noted that on May 8, the United States will honor all those who fought against Nazism during World War II.

"The millions of lives needlessly lost remind us why we must achieve peace through strength. I am unwaveringly committed to ending endless foreign wars and preventing further loss of life," Trump said.

The document also mentions the US losses in World War II — more than 250 000 Americans died fighting the Nazi regime. Without these sacrifices, the document says, “this war would not have been won and the modern world would look very different”.

In early May 2025, Trump reported that he wants to officially rename two holidays on the American calendar at once: Americans will celebrate two Victory Days — in the First and Second World Wars.

The American National Veterans Day on November 11 will be renamed Victory in World War I Day. Trump explains this by the need to properly assess the contribution of the United States to the victory over the German Empire.

And May 8, which was previously called Victory in Europe Day in the United States, will become, accordingly, Victory in World War II Day. According to him, it was the Americans who played a decisive role in the victory.

In most European countries, as well as in the USA and Great Britain, the holiday of victory in World War II is celebrated on May 8, because on this day in 1945, at 22:43 Central European Time, the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany was signed. According to Moscow time, the surrender was signed at 00:43 the next day, May 9.

Until 2015, in Ukraine, as in other CIS countries, Victory Day was officially celebrated on May 9. In 2015, the Verkhovna Rada amended the legislation: May 8 was established as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in honor of all victims of World War II, and May 9 was the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II.

A year ago, the text of the presidentʼs bill No. 9278 on establishing May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939–1945 appeared on the parliamentʼs website. This day, at Zelenskyʼs suggestion, will become a holiday, that is, a non-working day, but only after the end of martial law.

