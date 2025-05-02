Attack on Sternenko. Suspect given preventive measure

The suspect in the attack on public activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko was given a preventive measure — detention until June 29 without the right to bail.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has imposed such a preventive measure on the woman on suspicion of attempted murder. She is also suspected of high treason. The court ordered the defendant to receive medical care — to undergo hemodialysis three times a week.

The prosecutor insisted on detention without bail, while the defense requested house arrest.

What happened

Activist Serhii Sternenko was attacked on May 1, and a woman was detained by the SBU officers. Sternenko has minor injuries, but his life is not in danger.

The investigation revealed that the case involved a 45-year-old native of Odesa region who lived in Kyiv. She was recruited remotely by Russian intelligence services late last year while she was looking for a quick way to make money online.

At first, the woman watched the cars, took pictures of them, and passed the data on to the curator. Then she was given the task of making explosives and moved to an apartment in the center of Kyiv.

In mid-April, she began to monitor volunteer Serhii Sternenko, renting an apartment in his apartment complex. Later, she received the coordinates of a cache of weapons — a PM pistol and ammunition.

On May 1, 2025, the curator ordered her to kill Sternenko. She knew his schedule and car. When she saw him, she opened fire — one bullet hit him in the leg.

Attacks on Serhii Sternenko

This is not the first attack on Sternenko — the activist was attacked three times in 2018. In February, he was beaten in Odesa, and in early May, he was shot. During the second attack, the activist himself detained the attacker and handed him over to the police — in June 2023, the attacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The third attack took place on May 24, 2018, when Sternenko himself was stabbed, and one of the attackers Ivan Kuznetsov died. A case was opened against Sternenko under the article of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of cold weapons. However, in December 2023, the court closed this case.

