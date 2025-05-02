Attack on volunteer Sternenko. The figure is suspected of treason and attempted murder

The woman involved in the case of the attack on public activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko has been charged with high treason and attempted murder. Today, the Shevchenkivsky Court will decide what preventive measure to choose for the suspect.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the case involves a 45-year-old native of the Odesa region who lived in Kyiv. She was recruited remotely by Russian special services late last year when she was looking for a quick way to make money online.

At first, she followed the designated cars, took pictures of them, and passed the information on to the curator. Then she was given the task of making an improvised explosive device. At that time, she moved to an apartment in the center of the capital.

From mid-April, the suspect began to follow volunteer Serhii Sternenko — she rented an apartment in the same residential complex as him. Later, she received the coordinates of a "stash house" in which firearms were hidden — a PM model pistol and ammunition for it.

And on the morning of May 1, 2025, the curator gave her instructions to kill Sternenko near his house — thanks to observation, she knew the make of the car and the approximate time the volunteer would leave the house.

When the woman saw Sternenko, she started shooting: one of the bullets hit him in the leg. The attacker was immediately detained by law enforcement officers.

During the search, a phone with evidence of her work in the Russian Federation was found on her, as well as components for a homemade explosive device that she had stored in another apartment. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

Sternenkoʼs life is not in danger — the bullet went straight through and did not hit any vital organs. After the wound, he underwent surgery.

Attacks on Serhii Sternenko

This is not the first attack on Sternenko — the activist was attacked three times in 2018. In February, he was beaten in Odesa, and in early May, he was shot. During the second attack, the activist himself detained the attacker and handed him over to the police — in June 2023, the attacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The third attack took place on May 24, 2018, when Sternenko himself was stabbed, and one of the attackers, Ivan Kuznetsov, died. A case was opened against Sternenko under the article of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of cold weapons. However, in December 2023, the court closed this case.

