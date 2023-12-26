The court closed the case of activist Serhiy Sternenko on self-defense

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko said that his case about self-defense was closed. The decision was made by the Prymorsky District Court of Odesa.

"The prosecution did not prove my guilt, there was no intent to commit murder in my actions. And it couldnʼt be, because I was defending my life during the third premeditated attack in 2018 in Odesa," he wrote in X.

Sternenkoʼs lawyer Masi Nayem confirmed the courtʼs positive decision in favor of the activist.