Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 drones

On the night of May 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 150 attack UAVs and other types of drone simulators. Ukrainian air defense shot down 64 enemy UAVs, another 62 enemy drone simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. The Russians also launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. There are 29 victims in the city, including a 13-year-old boy. A total of 12 injured people are in hospitals, with concussions, blast injuries, stab wounds, burns, and fractures

The Russians struck the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility. The locomotive repair plant of “Ukrzaliznytsia” in Zaporizhzhia (ZERZ) was damaged. Only in the morning did the State Emergency Service extinguish the fire, and now explosives technicians are working.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.