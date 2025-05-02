The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of May 1: the number of victims reached almost 30 (UPD)

On the evening of May 1, Zaporizhzhia came under attack from enemy drones — the Russians launched at least 10 strikes. 29 people are known to have been injured, including a 13-year-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

A total of 12 injured people are in hospitals, people have concussions, blast injuries, cut wounds, burns, and fractures.

On the evening of May 1, it was reported that a 61-year-old man had died. However, the information was later not confirmed — he regained consciousness, was freed from the rubble, and was hospitalized.

The Russians struck the cityʼs civilian infrastructure. The attack damaged residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility.

The locomotive repair plant of “Ukrzaliznytsia” in Zaporizhzhia (ZERZ) was damaged. It specializes in the repair of passenger electric locomotives. The companyʼs on-duty personnel were in shelters, so there were no victims or injuries. The State Emergency Service extinguished the fire only in the morning, and explosives technicians are now working.

UPD. Emergency rescue operations have been completed in the city, during which rescuers freed three people from the rubble of a collapsed building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 22 people, including 2 children.

