The US is likely preparing an arms sale to Ukraine — the first since Trump took office

The US State Departmentʼs notification of certification of a proposed license to export defense goods to Ukraine worth $50 million was submitted to the upper house of the US Congress.

The corresponding message was published on the Congress website.

The list of documents for April 29 under number EC-859 mentions a memo from an official of the US State Departmentʼs legal office to the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding Ukraine.

The memo reports on a proposed license for the export of "defense goods, including technical data, and defense services to Ukraine worth $50 million or more".

Earlier that day, Kyiv Post, citing sources, wrote that the Trump administration had informed Congress of its intentions to approve the export of military goods to Ukraine through a direct commercial sale mechanism for $50 million or more.

This is the first such authorization for the sale of weapons since Trump returned to the White House.

On April 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had handed over to the United States a large list of weapons that it was ready to purchase. In particular, it was about the transfer of no less than 10 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. However, Trump himself, during a conversation with reporters on April 14, evaded answering questions about the purchase of the systems.

On April 17, Zelensky said that Trump promised that the US would work on selling 10 Patriot systems to Ukraine.

