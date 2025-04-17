Zelensky: Trump promised that the US will work on selling 10 Patriot systems to Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot systems from the United States, and the US President Donald Trump has promised that the US will work on this.

Zelensky said this at a briefing with journalists.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has a shortage of these systems, but the United States, as the holder of the relevant licenses, could guarantee Ukraine Patriot systems. Ukraine sees this as part of security guarantees.

"And Ukraine is ready to buy them. At least 10 systems. I told President Trump about this minimum during our phone conversation. He told me that America will work on this," the president said.

He added that Ukraine is holding separate dialogues with Europeans on this issue. According to him, European partners will help with financing if the US agrees to sell the systems.

What preceded

On April 10, Zelensky said that Ukraine had handed over to the United States a large list of weapons it was ready to purchase. In particular, it was about the transfer of no less than 10 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

However, Trump himself, during a conversation with reporters on April 14, evaded answering questions about the purchase of the systems.

"He [Zelensky] is always trying to buy missiles. Look, when you start a war, you have to know that you can win it. You canʼt start a war against someone who is 20 times bigger," the American president said at the time.

On April 16, the German tabloid Bild wrote that Trump refused to sell Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine for $50 billion.

