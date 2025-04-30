Ukraine successfully passed the EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy

This week, April 28-29, an official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European Union norms under Chapter 20 — "Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policy" took place in Brussels.

The Ministry of Economy writes about this.

Preparation for the screening lasted several months and included interaction between structural units of the Ministry of Economy, relevant state authorities, and the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

During the sessions, the Ministry of Economy team presented progress in the following areas:

Development of industrial policy — modernization of industrial ecosystems, implementation of Smart Specialization principles, support for green transformation of production.

Support for small and medium-sized businesses — participation in the EU Single Market Program, stimulation of cluster development, simplification of access to financing.

Development of light industry — support for enterprises that maintain production, exports, and jobs even in wartime, as well as the implementation of the principles of the circular economy.

Corporate sustainability and business responsibility — harmonization of policies with European standards of corporate responsibility and sustainable development.

Deregulation and digitalization — simplification of regulation, development of digital services for business.

Development of the social economy — supporting enterprises focused on social needs and community renewal.

Restoration of the steel industry — presentation of plans for rebuilding production capacities and integration into European supply chains.

The European Commission noted the high level of preparation of the Ukrainian delegation. Among the issues that require additional attention is the provision of a faster implementation of the Late Payment Directive.

