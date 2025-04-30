South Korea reveals how many North Korean soldiers died in the war with Ukraine

Out of 15 000 fighters, the DPRK lost about 4 700 soldiers, including 600 dead.

South Korean lawmakers reported on Wednesday, citing intelligence, Reuters reports.

One of the officials added that the bodies of the dead North Korean soldiers were first cremated in Kursk before being returned home.

North Korean fighters have improved their combat capabilities through the use of modern weapons, including drones. The improvement in the skills of North Korean soldiers was previously reported by a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak, who estimated their losses at 5 000.

According to him, after unsuccessful assaults, they changed tactics and now move in groups of 1-2 fighters. The GUR spokesman emphasizes that now we can also talk about more successful training of the military from the DPRK — they have mastered the tactics of using unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare. And now they are also fully mastering the weapons and tactics that Russia uses on the battlefield against Ukraine.

Reuters also writes that in exchange for sending troops and supplying weapons to Russia, North Korea received assistance from Russia in the form of spy satellites, drones, and anti-aircraft missiles.