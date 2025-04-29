Eliminating the consequences of the missile attack on Kyiv. The head of the KMCA convenes the City Defense Council

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko, is convening the Kyiv Defense Council to discuss the course of action after the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the Russian strikes.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

And he added that the meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council will be held urgently, although Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko is not in Ukraine at the moment (he is the co-chair of the Council).

"Just the day before, I personally held a meeting with the heads of the regional state administrations and responsible services on this topic. At the moment, we should not count on anyone if the city has resources. I am losing patience that any planning is limited to words only. And those people are actually irrresponsible," Tkachenko emphasized.

Before the publication of the head of the KCMA, the Kyiv City Council wrote that the city would compensate for temporary housing rent to affected residents of the Svyatoshynsky district, whose housing was destroyed or damaged due to the rocket attack on April 24.

As of April 28, 34 applications for rent compensation were received, and almost 600 for one-time financial assistance.

"The affected families unanimously agreed that compensation for housing rent is the best solution for them. Of course, we have several options for accommodating people — both social apartments and dormitories. However, people want to live close to where they lived, because they are ʼtiedʼ with kindergartens, schools, and workplaces. And therefore they do not always accept offers to temporarily move to other areas," said the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

He added that work is ongoing in the damaged buildings: the roofs have been covered with thick material, measurements of broken windows are being taken, etc.

A Russian attack on the night of April 24 killed 13 people in Kyiv. The Russians targeted Kyivʼs civilian infrastructure and destroyed a high-rise building in the Svyatoshynsky district.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.