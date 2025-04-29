A proposal to impeach Trump has been submitted to Congress

Representative Shri Thanedar (D-Michigan) has introduced a motion to impeach the US President Donald Trump.

He announced this on the social network X.

"I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not fighting for America. He is destroying it and endangering our democracy," the congressman wrote.

Thanedar introduced a motion of impeachment on seven articles:

obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power;

usurpation of appropriations authority;

abuse of trade powers and international aggression;

violation of First Amendment rights;

rights; creation of an illegal agency;

bribery and corruption;

tyrannical abuse of power.

As Axios notes, this is the first time this year that an attempt has been made to impeach a US president or a member of his administration. At the same time, journalists are convinced that these measures will lead nowhere, especially considering that Republicans control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who was criticized last month for disrupting Trumpʼs address to a joint session of Congress, said he also plans to prepare articles of impeachment.

Another member of the House of Representatives, Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), has also privately proposed impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in connection with Signalgate.

Trump impeachment attempts

Trump was impeached twice during his first term, making him the third president in US history to be impeached and the only one to be impeached more than once. However, he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate both times.

The articles of impeachment were first brought against him in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the withholding of financial aid to Ukraine. The House of Representatives alleged that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to launch an investigation into the family of Joe Biden, Trumpʼs direct competitor in the next presidential election. Bidenʼs son Hunter worked for Burisma, a company owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Minister of Ecology under Yanukovych.

The second impeachment trial against Trump began in 2021, shortly before the end of his term. He was accused of inciting rebellion — all because of statements on January 6, in which Trump claimed that the election was stolen from him. After that, his supporters went to storm the Capitol building, where Congress meets. Five people died as a result of the incident, including a police officer. President-elect Biden called the storming a rebellion.

