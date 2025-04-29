The Liberal Party won the Canadian Parliamentary elections. What does this mean for Ukraine?

The Liberal Party has won the parliamentary elections in Canada. Its leader Mark Carney retained his position as the countryʼs prime minister.

This was reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

The final election results are not yet in. The Liberal Party of Canada has won so many seats in Parliament that no other party can now form a government on its own. Even if the Liberals do not have an outright majority, other parties will not be able to unite and form a coalition without them. That is, the government will definitely be led by the Liberal Party.

The CBC forecast that the Liberals will win 164 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, while their main rivals from the Conservative Party will win 148. The Bloc Quebecois has 23 seats, while the New Democratic Party has seven. To form a majority government, they need 172 seats.

For Ukraine, the Canadian elections are unlikely to change anything — the main parties are for Ukraine and ready to support it.

A few months ago, opinion polls pointed to the defeat of the unpopular Liberal Party, which has been in power since 2015. Political observers note that this election was highly unusual: the main issue, along with the economic situation, was relations with the United States. Donald Trumpʼs statements that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States and the introduction of tariffs on Canadian imports, which could provoke a recession in Canada, influenced the mood of many voters.

All of this led to the victory of Mark Carney, an economist who previously headed leading banks in Canada and the United Kingdom, and the Liberals. Carney positioned himself as an anti-Trumpist, focusing his election campaign on relations with the United States.