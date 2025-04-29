The Liberal Party won the Canadian Parliamentary elections. What does this mean for Ukraine?

The Liberal Party has won the parliamentary elections in Canada. Its leader Mark Carney retained his position as the countryʼs prime minister.
This was reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.
The final election results are not yet in. The Liberal Party of Canada has won so many seats in Parliament that no other party can now form a government on its own. Even if the Liberals do not have an outright majority, other parties will not be able to unite and form a coalition without them. That is, the government will definitely be led by the Liberal Party.
The CBC forecast that the Liberals will win 164 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, while their main rivals from the Conservative Party will win 148. The Bloc Quebecois has 23 seats, while the New Democratic Party has seven. To form a majority government, they need 172 seats.
For Ukraine, the Canadian elections are unlikely to change anything — the main parties are for Ukraine and ready to support it.
A few months ago, opinion polls pointed to the defeat of the unpopular Liberal Party, which has been in power since 2015. Political observers note that this election was highly unusual: the main issue, along with the economic situation, was relations with the United States. Donald Trumpʼs statements that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States and the introduction of tariffs on Canadian imports, which could provoke a recession in Canada, influenced the mood of many voters.
All of this led to the victory of Mark Carney, an economist who previously headed leading banks in Canada and the United Kingdom, and the Liberals. Carney positioned himself as an anti-Trumpist, focusing his election campaign on relations with the United States.
For the Liberals, the victory was a stunning comeback for a party that had recently been doomed to disaster. Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau had served as prime minister for nearly a decade, but his term ended with much internal strife and voter disillusionment. By the end of 2024, the Liberal Party’s internal discussions were pessimistic: at best, the party could hope to prevent the Conservatives from forming a majority. Victory was out of the question.
But Trumpʼs threats to annex Canada as the 51st state, his insulting statements about Trudeau as a "governor," and threats of economic pressure have sparked a sharp sense of anger among Canadians, The Guardian notes.
Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilèvre, 45, Carneyʼs and the Liberal Partyʼs main rival, has focused on Canadaʼs economic problems and criticized the Liberals for what he calls their failed economic policies. This tactic has worked for several years, but it has not brought them victory now.
Liberals now face a difficult task: to mend relations with the Trump administration and find reserves for the countryʼs economic growth, which has been low in recent years while unemployment has been high.
- In January 2025, Justin Trudeau, whose approval ratings had been falling for a long time, announced that he would resign as Liberal leader and prime minister. This came amid the partyʼs dissatisfaction with the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned over disputes with Trudeau.
- In March, the new leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney announced the dissolution of parliament and an early election. According to the plan, they were not to be held until October.
