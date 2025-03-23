Canadian Prime Minister announces dissolution of Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported the dissolution of parliament and new elections for April 28.

Carney has already addressed the Governor General with a corresponding request.

"We must build the strongest economy in the G7. We need to deal with President Trumpʼs tariffs. Canadians deserve to have a choice about who should lead this effort for our country," he wrote.

As The Washington Post notes, by law the elections were to be held by October 20, but the prime minister can demand the dissolution of parliament at any time.

Carney, who officially became Canadaʼs prime minister on March 14, will face Conservative Party leader Pierre Poitier, a 45-year-old populist who until recently led the polls.

The election campaign comes after a period of domestic political turmoil in Canada. In January, Justin Trudeau, whose approval ratings had been falling for a long time, announced that he would resign as Liberal leader and prime minister, amid the partyʼs discontent with the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned over disputes with Trudeau.

The election will also take place against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Canada and the United States, with the countries imposing tariffs on each other.

