Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau resigns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has informed about his resignation as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

He said this at a press conference, CNN reports.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party elects its new leader," Trudeau said.

That means Trudeau will remain the Prime Minister of Canada until a new Liberal Party leader is elected.

Trudeau had been leader of the Liberal Party since 2013 and Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. His popularity had begun to decline, and more and more politicians in the party publicly called for Trudeau to resign.

Now is not the best time for the Liberal Party of Canada to be without a leader. Polls show the Liberals will "lose badly" to the Conservatives in an election due by the end of October 2025. Parliament will be suspended until March 24th until a new Liberal leader is elected.

Calls for Trudeau to resign have increased since December 2024, when he fell out with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. She subsequently resigned, saying that in recent weeks she and Trudeau had "diffused on the best path for Canada" and that the prime minister did not want her as finance minister.

The Canadian prime minister has recently made a series of decisions that journalists say are aimed at boosting his partyʼs popularity. Freeland has warned that these measures, including tax breaks, will undermine Canadaʼs economy. Freeland says the country must counter threats of tariffs from the US President-elect Donald Trump.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.