The US President-elect Donald Trump promises to impose tariffs on goods from China, Mexico and Canada on his first day in office.

CNN writes about it.

Trump says he will impose a 25% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. He believes that this is a necessary step to stop the flow of migrants and illegal drug trafficking across the border.

“I have spoken to China many times about the huge amounts of drugs, including fentanyl, going to the US, but to no avail. Until this stops, we will charge China an additional 10% tariff on all of their many products coming into the United States," Trump said.

Responding to Trumpʼs statement, Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengui said the idea that China "deliberately" allowed fentanyl precursors to enter the US was at odds with reality. He added that no one would benefit from Chinaʼs trade war with the US.

Canada said the security and integrity of the Canada-US border is a "highest priority". This issue will be discussed with the future US administration.

Trumpʼs statements suggest that he is unlikely to soften his trade policies during his second term as president. Although some experts expected this due to the nomination of investor Scott Besent, who opposed Trumpʼs introduction of tough tariffs, to the position of Secretary of Finance.

If large tariffs are introduced, American supply chains and industries that depend on the goods of the closest trading partners of the United States may also be hit.

During Trumpʼs first presidential term, the so-called trade war between China and the United States continued. After Trump came to the White House, countries raised tariffs on each otherʼs imports. Trump has accused China of "unfair trade practices" and has imposed barriers on foreign goods that he believes will help American manufacturers.

