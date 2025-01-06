Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may resign in the coming days

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may resign in the near future — he has not made a final decision.

Reuters reports this, citing sources familiar with the matter and the Canadian daily newspaper Globe and Mail.

It is noted that the Canadian Prime Minister is increasingly talking about resigning. He has been in office for 9 years.

Previously, the Globe and Mail wrote that Trudeau could announce his resignation as early as Monday, January 6. But it is most likely that this will happen by January 8 — that is when an emergency meeting of the Liberal Party will be held.

If he resigns, the Liberal Party of Canada will be left without a leader. Reuters notes that this is not the best time for this — polls show that the Liberals will "lose badly" to the Conservatives in the election, which is due by the end of October.

At the same time, amid negative poll results, more and more politicians in the party have publicly called for Trudeau to resign.

It remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or remain as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is elected, the Globe and Mail adds.

The prime minister has reportedly already discussed with Finance Minister Dominique LeBlanc whether he is willing to step in as interim leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister, a source told the newspaper.

If Trudeau resigns, it would likely prompt a snap election to create a stable government that would be able to communicate with the administration of newly elected US President Donald Trump, Reuters notes.

Calls for Trudeau to resign have grown since December, when he fell out with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. She resigned, saying that in recent weeks she and Trudeau had “diverged on the best path for Canada.” The prime minister then said he did not want her as finance minister.

The Canadian prime minister has recently made a series of decisions that journalists say are aimed at boosting his partyʼs popularity. Freeland has warned that these measures, including tax breaks, will undermine Canadaʼs economy. Freeland says the country must counter threats of tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump.

