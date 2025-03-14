Mark Carney officially becomes Prime Minister of Canada

Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney was sworn in on March 14 and officially became the countryʼs new prime minister.

CBC writes about this.

He became the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. He is expected to call a parliamentary election in the near future.

Mark Carney is an economist. He was governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, in the early years after the global financial crisis. He then headed the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, a position he held during the turbulent years of Brexit.

Carney succeeded Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, who announced his intention to resign in January. Carney was the only candidate for the Liberal Party leadership who was not a member of Trudeauʼs government, and he received 85.9% of the vote. His main rival, former finance minister and current MP Chrystia Freeland, received 8%.

In addition to a fierce battle with the opposition in the general elections to be held this year, the new prime minister will also have to conduct difficult negotiations with the US on tariffs amid claims by President Donald Trump.

