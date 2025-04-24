Beating of a military man in the Hydropark. Suspected attackers sent to house arrest

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv has imposed a preventive measure on four teenagers suspected of beating a military man in the Hydropark.

Suspilne writes about this from the courtroom.

Three 17-year-old boys will be under 24-hour house arrest, and the 15-year-old will be under night arrest (from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM) until June 19, 2025.

As the prosecutor noted, the boys are single and do not have official jobs, so there are no deterrents to hiding. At the same time, the suspectsʼ lawyers requested more lenient preventive measures.

According to the lawyer of one of the suspects, the fight was allegedly provoked by the soldier himself. Eyewitnesses say that on the day of the fight, he was allegedly in one of the establishments in the Hydropark, from where he came out drunk and was swearing loudly. This is what allegedly provoked the conflict.

Serviceman Maksym Parkhomenko, who is seen in the video being beaten, did not come to the court hearing. He told Suspilne that he was in the hospital for several days and is now feeling well, although he has several bruises. The serviceman also says that he is no longer in Kyiv: he has returned to his military unit and is performing his duties. At the same time, Parkhomenko refused to talk about the reasons for the fight.

The incident with the beating of the military man occurred on April 18. According to the investigation, a group of boys approached the man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Then the young men knocked him to the ground and began to beat him with their feet and hands.

On the same day, law enforcement officers detained two 17-year-olds, and the next day, two more, aged 15 and 17. They were charged with hooliganism, which carries a sentence of up to 4 years in prison.

