Teenagers beat a soldier in the Hydropark, in Kyiv — two attackers detained

Police detained two teenagers who beat a military man in the Hydropark, Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police.

According to the investigation, a group of boys approached a man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Then the young men knocked him to the ground and began to kick and punch him.

Police have detained two attackers. They are 17-year-old local residents, and law enforcement is identifying the remaining attackers.

Doctors are currently providing the victim with the necessary medical care. An investigative and operational team is working at the scene.

