Attack on a military man in the capitalʼs Hydropark. Law enforcement officers detained two more teenagers

Law enforcement officers have detained two more teenagers involved in the attack on a military man in Kyiv on April 18. Both are Kyiv residents, aged 15 and 17.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

Teenagers beat a military man in the capitalʼs Hydropark on the evening of April 18. Law enforcement officers immediately detained two of them — they turned out to be 17-year-old local residents.

According to the investigation, a group of boys approached a man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Then the young men knocked him to the ground and began to kick and beat him.

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to four years in prison. Investigators are currently preparing to inform all suspects of the suspicion.

