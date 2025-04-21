News

Beating of a military man in the Hydropark in Kyiv: the attackers were charged with suspicion

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Kyiv investigators reported suspicions to the attackers who beat a military man in the capitalʼs Hydropark.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police.

The four suspects were charged under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed by a group of people. They now face imprisonment for up to four years.

1 4

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.