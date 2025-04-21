Beating of a military man in the Hydropark in Kyiv: the attackers were charged with suspicion

Kyiv investigators reported suspicions to the attackers who beat a military man in the capitalʼs Hydropark.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police.

The four suspects were charged under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed by a group of people. They now face imprisonment for up to four years.

The incident with the beating of the military man occurred on April 18. According to the investigation, a group of boys approached the man in military uniform and provoked a conflict. Then the young men knocked him to the ground and began to beat him with their feet and hands.

On the same day, law enforcement officers detained two 17-year-old teenagers, and the next day, two more, aged 15 and 17.

