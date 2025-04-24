Britain has banned the export of game joysticks to Russia — they are used there for drones

The UK government has banned the export of game console controllers to Russia, as the Russians could use them to pilot drones in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Politico.

In the new sanctions package, which includes 150 new trade sanctions against Russia, London also banned the export of technology, including software capable of finding and developing new oil and gas wells.

"Today we are making every effort to strangle the Russian war machine, save the lives of Ukrainians and protect British businesses from cynical Russian exploitation," said British Minister Stephen Doughty.

The new sanctions are aimed at blocking Russiaʼs access to advanced technologies that could help its military and energy sector.

"We are also banning the supply of game controllers so that they can no longer be used to control drones in war. Game consoles will no longer be a tool for killing in Ukraine," Doughty emphasized.

The transfer of technology used to manufacture critical electronic components, such as amplifiers and microcircuits, which are key to military equipment, is also restricted. The sale of chemicals and metals to Russia has also been banned.