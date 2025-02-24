Britain reveals details of largest sanctions package against Russia in three years

The UK has imposed the largest package of sanctions against Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. It targets the Russian militaryʼs supply chains, the revenues that fuel the war and the kleptocrats who bring profits to the Kremlin.

This is stated on the British government website.

Sanctions are imposed against 107 companies and people.

In particular, the restrictions targeted manufacturers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics, and dual-use goods for the Russian military. They are based in a number of third countries, including Central Asian countries, Turkey, Thailand, India, and China, which is the largest supplier of critical goods to the Russian military.

Also under sanctions are North Korean Defense Minister Noh Kwan Chol and other North Korean generals and senior officials involved in the deployment of more than 11 000 North Korean troops in Russia.

The list also includes 13 Russian legal entities and individuals, including “Grant-Trade” LLC, its owner Marat Mustafayev, and his sister Dinara Mustafayeva, who used the company to supply advanced European technologies to Russia to support its illegal war.

For the first time, London is imposing sanctions on foreign financial institutions that support Russiaʼs military machine. The sanctions are targeting Kyrgyzstan-based “Keremet Bank”, thereby disrupting Russiaʼs use of the international financial system to support its military efforts.

In addition, Britain has expanded the list of sanctioned vessels transporting Russian oil. The list has been expanded by 40 vessels, bringing the total number to 133.

Restrictions were also imposed on 14 “new kleptocrats,” some of whom head strategic sectors of the Russian economy. Among them is Roman Trotsenko, one of the richest people in Russia. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at $1.6 billion.

On February 24, the EU imposed its 16th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The new restrictions apply to Russiaʼs shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

