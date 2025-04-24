Former Trump adviser Bolton says Zelensky should meet with the US leader at Popeʼs funeral

Donald Trumpʼs former national security adviser John Bolton believes that President Volodymyr Zelensky should try to meet with Trump during the Popeʼs funeral, which will take place this Saturday.

Bolton said this in an interview with Babel.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities should try, despite everything, to continue communicating with the Trump administration, congressmen, and senators to convey their position.

“One opportunity could come on Saturday at the Pope’s funeral in Rome. Trump announced he was going. Zelensky informed he would be there. Maybe then they would have a chance to talk. I think Zelensky could maybe try to see Trump in Rome,” Bolton noted.

He added that Zelensky is in a difficult position when he has to try to get Trumpʼs attention.

"Zelensky did the right thing by inviting Trump to come to Ukraine so that he could see the damage, the destruction caused by the war. Trump doesnʼt want to do that because he knows what heʼll see, and he doesnʼt want to admit it," Bolton added.

Read the full interview with Bolton on Monday.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place this Saturday, April 26. It is known that Trump will attend it — it will be his first foreign trip during his second presidential term. Zelenskyʼs visit to the funeral was confirmed by the Office of the President.

Trump and Zelensky met only once — on February 28 at the White House. Their conversation then took place in elevated tones.

