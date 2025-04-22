Vatican announces date for Pope Francisʼ funeral

World leaders will also attend the Popeʼs farewell ceremony, including US President Donald Trump, French leader Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. According to Suspilne, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, may also attend the funeral.

Francisʼ body will be displayed in St. Peterʼs Basilica on the morning of April 23 so that the faithful can say goodbye to the pontiff.

Death of Pope Francis

On April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. He died after a long illness — he was in the hospital from February 14 to March 23. The pontiff had developed bilateral pneumonia. His condition was serious.

In an official statement, the Vatican said Francis died of a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure. The Pope had previously suffered from serious breathing problems due to bilateral pneumonia caused by several different infections. He also had bronchial dilation, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

For the first time in more than 100 years, a Pope will be buried outside the Vatican. Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, on the opposite bank of the Tiber in Rome. He announced this desire in December 2023, arguing that he feels a "very strong connection" with the basilica.

The official duties of the Pope are currently carried out by the Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell. He is the one who officially confirms the death of the Pope, along with a doctor and a death certificate — an autopsy is not performed. The new Pope is voted for by the College of Cardinals — a group of the highest officials of the Church, who are all men and, usually, ordained bishops. They are all appointed by the pontiff. There are currently 252 Catholic cardinals, of whom only 135 are eligible to vote, as those over 80 can participate in debates but cannot vote.

Between the death of a Pope and the election of his successor, the Church is governed by a college of cardinals. Most likely, a new Pope will be elected within 15-20 days after Francisʼ death.

