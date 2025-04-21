For the first time in over 100 years, a Pope will be buried outside the Vatican

Pope Francis, who died on April 21, will be buried outside the Vatican — the first time in over 100 years.

CNN and BBC write about this.

Popes are usually buried in the grottoes beneath St. Peterʼs Basilica in the Vatican, but Francis has chosen a different location — he will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, on the opposite bank of the Tiber in Rome.

He announced this desire in December 2023, arguing that he felt a "very strong connection" with the basilica, which he visited on Sunday mornings to honor the Virgin Mary.

“It houses the Salus Populi Romani, his favorite image of the Virgin Mary, which Pope Francis visited before every trip, and also when he returned,” said Vatican analyst Katie McGrady.

According to her, after the hospital, Pope Francis only left the Vatican twice: once to a Roman prison to support prisoners, and once to the basilica to pray.

The Popeʼs official duties are currently carried out by the Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell. It is he who officially confirms the Popeʼs death, along with a doctor and a death certificate — an autopsy is not performed.

A few hours after Francisʼ death was announced, the Vatican announced that the Popeʼs body would be transferred to the chapel of his Santa Marta residence at 8:00 p.m. local time. Farrell will lead the ceremony.

He is also responsible for closing and sealing the Popeʼs private room. Francis did not live in the grand Apostolic Palace like his predecessors, but in more modest apartments in the Santa Marta house.

In addition, Farrell must destroy the papal ring and lead seal used for official documents so that others cannot use them. Next, he and three auxiliary cardinals will draw up a plan for farewell to Francis — setting the dates for the funeral and burial.

The period of mourning rites usually lasts nine days, and church rules say that these events should begin between the fourth and sixth day after the Popeʼs death.

The Popeʼs body will not be displayed on a raised platform for public viewing in St. Peterʼs Basilica, as was done before — Francis himself simplified the funeral procedure. Francis will be buried in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc. Previously, there were supposed to be three coffins — made of cypress, lead and oak.

The BBC notes that the funeral is usually scheduled to take place within 4-6 days of a popeʼs death. The vote for the new pontiff will take place between 15 and 20 days after Francisʼ death.

The new Pope is voted for by the College of Cardinals, a group of the Churchʼs highest-ranking officials who are all men and usually ordained bishops. They are all appointed by the pontiff. There are currently 252 Catholic cardinals, but only 135 are eligible to vote, as those over 80 can participate in debates but cannot vote.

Meanwhile, between the death of the Pope and the election of his successor, the Church is governed by the College of Cardinals.

They run the day-to-day affairs of the church but have limited power, as much of the central administration of the Church is shut down, and typically the heads of Vatican departments remain in their positions until they are confirmed or replaced by a new Pope.

On April 21, the Vatican informed about the death of Pope Francis. He died after a long illness — he was in the hospital from February 14 to March 23. The pontiff had developed bilateral pneumonia. His condition was serious.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.