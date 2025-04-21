Pope Francis dies at age 88

The Vatican has informed about the death of Pope Francis. He had been the 66th Pope since March 13, 2013, following the abdication of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, in his residence in the Vaticanʼs Casa Santa Marta," the statement said.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first Pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit on this throne, and the first Pope to choose the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

He was born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a family of Italian immigrants. He studied chemistry but later decided to become a priest.

Since Francis took over the Catholic Church, he has supported active dialogue between religions, advocated for environmental responsibility, and reformed the church.

Francis died after a long illness — he was in the hospital from February 14 to March 23. The pontiff developed bilateral pneumonia. He received a blood transfusion because tests revealed anemia.

Doctors later told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Francis was so close to death that doctors considered stopping treatment so he could die peacefully.

