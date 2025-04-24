Massive attack on Kyiv. Prosecutorʼs Office clarifies death toll

On the night of April 24, Russia launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv, killing 8 people — a Russian missile hit a high-rise building in the Svyatoshynsky district.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

People are still being searched for under the rubble of an apartment building. The search and rescue operation in the Svyatoshynsky district is ongoing. In the morning, nine deaths were reported, however, according to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the body fragments that were considered the ninth death belong to already identified victims.

There is damage and destruction of residential buildings in the Solomyansky, Holosiivsky, Obolonsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv. There are also damaged windows of metro stations, food establishments, and destroyed cars.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working on the ground, recording another war crime by Russia.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Kyiv had become the main target of the Russian occupiersʼ attacks. Cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones were launched at the capital.

